NewsIndia
UP RAINS

UP rains: All govt and private schools in Noida to remain shut on Friday due to heavy rainfall

Schools till class 8 across Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Friday due to rains, an official order said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 11:40 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

UP rains: All govt and private schools in Noida to remain shut on Friday due to heavy rainfall

Noida: All government and private schools till class 8 across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain closed on Friday due to rains, an official order announced on Thursday. The weather department has issued an alert due to rains in the region after which District Magistrate Suhas L Yathraj issued the order to shut the schools, District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh said.

"On September 23, all schools from class 1 to 8 in the district would remain closed," Singh said, according to an official statement issued on Thursday night.

Parts of Uttar Pradesh and the national capital region (NCR), including Gautam Buddh Nagar, witnessed heavy rainfall throughout Thursday and earlier in the week.

Some areas of the state also reported loss of lives and property due to the downpour.

ALSO READ | Rain lashes parts of Delhi, IMD issues 'yellow alert'

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India