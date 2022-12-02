topStoriesenglish
UP: Special court issues non-bailable warrant against former BJP leader, among 5 in 2013 student leader attack case

Special Judge, MP-MLA court issued the warrants against five people for being involved in a grave attack against student leader Sudhir Ojha

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 06:15 PM IST|Source: PTI

Ballia: A local court here on Friday, December 2, 2022, issued non-bailable warrants against former BJP minister Anand Swaroop Shukla and four others for failing to appear in the court in connection with a nine-year-old attempt to murder case. Special Judge, MP-MLA court, Hussain Ahmed Ansari issued the warrants against five people for being involved in a grave attack against student leader Sudhir Ojha, Ojha's advocate Dinesh Tiwari said.

The court passed the order rejecting the application for attendance waiver filed by all five accused, Tiwari said.

The court in its judgement on November 22 had ordered framing of additional charges under sections 307 (assault with intent to kill) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code against all five of them.

The advocate said that the court had on Tuesday ordered all five accused to surrender before the court by Friday. Despite the court's order, the five accused did not surrender. On January 15, 2013, Ojha had come under a knife attack in Satish Chandra Mahavidyalaya of Ballia city, Tiwari added.

