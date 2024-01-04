trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2705940
NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH

UP STF Arrests Two For Bomb Threat To Ram Temple, CM Yogi Adityanath

A team of Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force arrested Tahar Singh and Omprakash Mishra from Vibhuti Khand area of Gomti Nagar in Lucknow, according to a statement.

|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 08:53 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UP STF Arrests Two For Bomb Threat To Ram Temple, CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Two people were arrested on Wednesday for a social media post which threatened to bomb Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and blow up Ayodhya's Ram temple in a blast, officials said. A team of Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force arrested Tahar Singh and Omprakash Mishra from Vibhuti Khand area of Gomti Nagar in Lucknow, according to a statement.

The two had threatened Adityanath, STF chief Amitabh Yash and Ayodhya's Ram temple in a post on ‘X' in November using the handle ‘@iDevendraOffice', the statement said.

Investigation initially revealed that email IDs ‘alamansarikhan608@gmail.Com' and ‘zubairkhanisi199@gmail.Com' were used to send the threat posts, it said.

After technical analysis of the email IDs, it was found that Tahar Singh created the email accounts and Omprakash Mishra sent the threat messages, it added.

Singh and Mishra are both residents of Gonda and work in a paramedical institute, the statement said. The STF is probing the matter further, it added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Do you also consider your parents a 'burden'?
DNA Video
DNA: CAA will be implemented before Lok Sabha elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Truck Driver Protest: Analysis of 'status' of common man in front of system
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi's BP high on Ram Mandir!
DNA Video
DNA: Jaishankar's direct attack on China-Pak-Canada
DNA Video
DNA: Why are truck drivers afraid of 'hit and run' law?
DNA Video
DNA: New Year 2024 brings important changes
DNA Video
DNA: New Year 2024 brings important changes
DNA Video
DNA: Tourists turn hill station into 'garbage dump'
DNA Video
DNA: ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C58 XPoSat mission