UPHESC RECRUITMENT 2022

UPHESC Recruitment 2022: Bumper Vacancies! Apply for 917 Assistant Professor posts at uphesc.org- check details here

UPHESC has commenced the online application for Assistant Professor posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of UPHESC uphesc.org.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 04:40 PM IST
  • This recruitment drive aims to fill 917 posts
  • The last date to apply for the posts is August 7, 2022
  • Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a master’s degree with 55% marks

UPHESC Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission has commenced the online application for Assistant Professor posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of UPHESC uphesc.org. This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 917 vacancies. Candidates must take note that the last date to apply for the posts is August 7, 2022. The last date for the payment of application fees is August 8, 2022.

UPHESC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

As per the official notice, candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian university or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Age Limit

The age limit should be below 62 years for candidates to apply for UPHESC Assistant Professor positions

UPHESC Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

As per the last recruitment, selected candidates would get Rs. 15600- 39100/- (Grade Pay 6000/-)

UPHESC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 2000 for general and other backward classes.

The application fee for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe is Rs 1000.

Candidates must pay the application fees online. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of UPHESC.

UPHESC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for Assistant Professor posts

Step 1: To apply, candidates first need to visit the official website of UPHESC (uphesc.org).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Fill up the application form by entering the required details

Step 4: Upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit

Step 6: Take a printout of the application for future use

