UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021 to begin today; Check exam guidelines, other details here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to commence the Civil Services Main 2021 examination from today (January 7, 2022). The candidate must note that the main exam will be conducted on January 7, 8, 9. 15, and 16, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

Earlier, an official notification released by UPSC announced that, "After carefully reviewing the situation prevailing due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has decided to conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 as per schedule i.e. on 7th, 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th January, 2022."

Notably, the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam will consist of nine papers in any one of the following languages: Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali (Devanagari/Olchiki Script), Sindhi (Devanagari/Arabic Script), Tamil, Telugu, Urdu.

Check the time table for UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021 here:

January 7, 2022-

Forenoon Session- Paper-I Essay

January 8, 2022-

Forenoon Session- Paper-II General Studies I

Afternoon Session- Paper-III General Studies II

January 9, 2022-

Forenoon Session- Paper-IV General Studies III

Afternoon Session- Paper-V General Studies IV

January 15, 2022-

Forenoon Session- Paper-A Language Paper

Afternoon Session- Paper-B English

January 16, 2022-

Forenoon Session- Paper-VI Optional Paper I

Afternoon Session- Paper-VII Optional Paper 2

UPSC Civil Service Mains: Exam Day Guidelines

The admit card can be downloaded from the official website.

The reporting time, mentioned on the admit card, must be adhered to by all candidates.

The candidates need to carry a valid ID along with the admit card to the exam centre.

Candidates will be required to adhere to all COVID-19 norms, including carrying their own sanitizers in transparent bottles, inside the examination hall.

To learn more about UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021, candidates should visit the UPSC website.

UPSC Civil Service Main Exam Pattern

Paper A (Indian Language): 300 marks

Paper B (English): 300 marks

Paper 1 (Essay): 250 marks

Paper 2 (General Studies - 1): 250 marks

Paper 3 (General Studies - 2): 250 marks

Paper 4 (General Studies - 3): 250 marks

Paper 5 (General Studies - 4): 250 marks

Paper 6 (Optional Subject - Paper 1): 250 marks

Paper 7 (Optional Subject - Paper 2): 250 marks

Personality Test: 275 marks

Total marks: 2025 Marks

To read further updates on UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021, the candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at https://www.upsc.gov.in/.

