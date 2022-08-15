UPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration begins for various posts at upsc.gov.in- Check vacancies and other details here
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Candidates can apply for the posts of Deputy Director and others till September 1, 2022 via official website, scroll down for more details here.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC Recruitment 2022 notification has been released for 37 posts across various departments. On the official website, upsc.gov.in, applications are currently being accepted for such as Deputy Director, Executive Engineer, and others. The information on open positions, how to apply, and other details are provided below for candidates.
For these 37 positions, registration for the UPSC Recruitment 2022 has begun. According to the UPSC's official statement, applicants must submit their applications for these positions by September 1, 2022. Applications are being accepted only online as part of the recruitment process, applications from other mediums will not be accepted. ALSO READ: TNEA 2022 rank list to be released TOMORROW at tneaonline.org- Here’s how to check
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
This recruitment drive will fill upto 37 posts.
UPSC Recruitment 2022; download the official notification here
UPSC Jobs 2022: Here’s how to apply
- Candidates must visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission - upsc.gov.in.
- - On the homepage, click on the relevant recruitment link.
- - A new page would open where you can select the post you want to apply for and give relevant information.
- - Upload the documents, pay the application fees and click on submit.
- - Your UPSC Recruitment form will be submitted.
- - Download and print a copy of it for future references.
UPSC Vacancies 2022; direct link here
Candidates should be aware that the entire notification for UPSC Recruitment 2022 also includes information about the selection procedure. It will be recommended to everyone arrive at the centre with their documentation for the interview round. Keep an eye on the official website for more updates if you have any questions.
