UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC Recruitment 2022 notification has been released for 37 posts across various departments. On the official website, upsc.gov.in, applications are currently being accepted for such as Deputy Director, Executive Engineer, and others. The information on open positions, how to apply, and other details are provided below for candidates.

For these 37 positions, registration for the UPSC Recruitment 2022 has begun. According to the UPSC's official statement, applicants must submit their applications for these positions by September 1, 2022. Applications are being accepted only online as part of the recruitment process, applications from other mediums will not be accepted. ALSO READ: TNEA 2022 rank list to be released TOMORROW at tneaonline.org- Here’s how to check

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive will fill upto 37 posts.

UPSC Jobs 2022: Here’s how to apply

Candidates must visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission - upsc.gov.in.

- On the homepage, click on the relevant recruitment link.

- A new page would open where you can select the post you want to apply for and give relevant information.

- Upload the documents, pay the application fees and click on submit.

- Your UPSC Recruitment form will be submitted.

- Download and print a copy of it for future references.

Candidates should be aware that the entire notification for UPSC Recruitment 2022 also includes information about the selection procedure. It will be recommended to everyone arrive at the centre with their documentation for the interview round. Keep an eye on the official website for more updates if you have any questions.





