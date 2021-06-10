हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSC CSE exam

UPSC Recruitment: CSE 2020 interview schedule announced at upsc.gov.in, check details here

The Union Public Service Commission released the dates for the interview of UPSC CSE 2020 on Wednesday (June 9, 2021). The candidates, who have qualified in the CSE mains examination, will be able to check the details on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment: CSE 2020 interview schedule announced at upsc.gov.in, check details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission released the dates for the interview of UPSC CSE 2020 on Wednesday (June 9, 2021). The candidates, who have qualified in the CSE mains examination, will be able to check the details on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The candidates who are eligible to sit in UPSC CSE 2020 interview need to note that, as per the revised interview date, the test will begin on August 2. Earlier, the test date was deferred by the commission due to the unprecedented rise in the COVID cases.

The e-Summon Letters of personality tests (interviews) will be made available shortly to the candidates. 

ALSO READ: UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021: Registration begins on upsc.gov.in, check eligibility, dates and other details here

Here’s a step-by-step guide to download the schedule: 

Step 1: Visit the web link of the Union Public Service Commission

Step 2: Go to the ‘What’s New’ section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link, “Interview Schedule: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020”.

Step 4: Download and print the schedule for any future reference.

The test will be conducted in two different batches, the morning session from 9 am and the afternoon session from 1 pm.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPSC CSE examupsc csecovid-19 UPSCUnion Public Service Commission examUnion Public Service Commission vacancyUnion Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Next
Story

Mehul Choksi, fugitive Indian diamantaire and PNB scam accused, declared 'prohibited immigrant' in Dominica

Must Watch

PT13M10S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day