UPSC Recruitment: CSE 2020 interview schedule announced at upsc.gov.in, check details here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission released the dates for the interview of UPSC CSE 2020 on Wednesday (June 9, 2021). The candidates, who have qualified in the CSE mains examination, will be able to check the details on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The candidates who are eligible to sit in UPSC CSE 2020 interview need to note that, as per the revised interview date, the test will begin on August 2. Earlier, the test date was deferred by the commission due to the unprecedented rise in the COVID cases.

The e-Summon Letters of personality tests (interviews) will be made available shortly to the candidates.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to download the schedule:

Step 1: Visit the web link of the Union Public Service Commission

Step 2: Go to the ‘What’s New’ section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link, “Interview Schedule: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020”.

Step 4: Download and print the schedule for any future reference.

The test will be conducted in two different batches, the morning session from 9 am and the afternoon session from 1 pm.

