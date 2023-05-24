UPSC Result 2023: Meet Mayur Hazarika, The Doctor From Assam Who Secured Fifth Rank

UPSC Result 2023: Mayur Hazarika on Tuesday secured the fifth rank in the civil services examination and is the topper among the male candidates. A doctor from Assam's Tezpur, Hazarika has had a brilliant academic career and wanted to join the civil services since he was in class 12th. He secured the 9th rank in the Class 12th examination conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. He also secured 10th rank in the 10th board final examination conducted by the Secondary Education Board of Assam in 2013.

"I am really excited and happy that I am the topper among the successful male candidates. My first preference is the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) through which I want to serve the country," Mayur Hazarika told the news agency PTI.

UPSC Result 2023: Mayur Hazarika is the eldest son

Mayur Hazarika is the eldest son of Assistant Executive Engineer of Assam's PWD Krishna Hazarika and homemaker Mousumi. He said he prepared for the UPSC examination besides doing his medical practice.

He subsequently gave up the practice after clearing the preliminary examination.

"I took online coaching for the civil services examination," Mayur Hazarika said.

UPSC Result 2022: Ishita Kishore secures first rank

Ishita Kishore, a Delhi University graduate, and daughter of an Air Force officer, achieved the first rank in the UPSC civil services examination (CSE) 2022. Kishore, 26, passed the prestigious examination in her third attempt.

Garima Lohia, who is also a graduate of the University of Delhi, secured bagged the second rank. Lohia hails from Buxar in Bihar and cleared the exam in her second attempt.

The first four rank holders are all women. While Uma Harathi N secured the third rank, Smriti Mishra got the fourth rank.

Harathi N is a resident of Hyderabad and qualified the exam in her fifth attempt. Mishra is a graduate of the University of Delhi and lives in Noida. She cleared the examination in her third attempt with Zoology as her optional subject.

This is the second year in a row that women candidates got the top three ranks in the prestigious exam. Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal, and Gamini Singla had secured the first, second, and third positions in the civil services examination 2021.

UPSC Result: Over 900 candidates clear civil services exam

As many as 933 candidates -- 613 men and 320 women -- have qualified for the civil services examination 2022.

The top 25 candidates comprise 14 women and 11 men, the UPSC said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main, and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.