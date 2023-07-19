Impossible Itself Says I’m Possible: How A Rajasthani Man Lived Up To The Proverb And Became An IPS Officer After Failing 30 Times

IPS Success Story: Although the expression "Impossible Itself Says I'm Possible" may sound corny, PS Aditya, an IPS officer who failed 30 competitive exams, including the All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE), the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and banking exams, before ultimately passing the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) Civil Services Examination, perfectly captures its meaning. His example of tenacity and grit is incredibly motivating. He kept going despite numerous failures because he was sure that perseverance and hard work would eventually pay off. Aditya received an all-India rank of 630 after passing the UPSC in 2018 (Punjab cadre).

In his native Ajeetpura, in the Hanumangarh area of Rajasthan, Aditya received a BA in History, Political Science, and Geography. Like his father, Aditya has a lifelong desire to work for the government. He learned as a child that government employees were the first to help the general public. They are qualified to use their position to influence important societal concerns. In light of this, when he was younger, this aroused his curiosity, and following graduation, he leaned towards it. As the UPSC requirements only permitted applicants to appear for the tests once per year, Aditya planned backup preparations to study for and apply to other competitive exams. This helped him focus on his studies more effectively, which also enhanced his general knowledge and exam-writing abilities.

He experienced many periods of discouragement and thought about giving up. But in the end, he made the choice to shun negative attention and needless social pressure. After each test, he would exert even more effort to perform better in the following one. He decided to perform his obligations because he had faith that one day he would be successful. His parents were teachers, so he was raised to value education highly. Additionally, this helped him go forward during the tedious times. It's important to have a strong support system, and his parents have been of enormous assistance to him.



Nothing, without a doubt, can prevent someone from succeeding if they work hard, are patient, and are persistent. Even though they keep failing, they never give up and instead learn from them and keep working towards their objectives until they are ultimately realized. They achieve success for themselves as well as others, serving as an example. This is a true inspirational story about a person who tried and failed thirty times before finally succeeding.