JEE Main 2022- The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Answer Key 2022 for session 2 soon on the official website jee.nta.ac.in. As per the latest media reports, the answer key is expected to be released today, on August 2, 2022. JEE Main answer key is expected to be out by 9 pm.

NTA will also release the response sheets of the candidates who appeared in the JEE Main session 2 exam. Candidates can raise their objections once paying the applicable fee. ALSO READ- DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 600 posts, direct link and more here

How to download JEE Main Answer 2022

Visit the NTA JEE Main 2022 official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on the direct link to download answer key. Enter the required login credentials. JEE Mains answer key with response sheet will appear on the screen. Download the answer key and calculate your score accordingly

NTA has already announced the JEE Main Session 1 result July 10. The answer key releasing soon will be for JEE Session 2 held from July 25 to 30, 2022 in offline mode.