हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zalmay Khalilzad

US Special Envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad to visit India on September 15 Tuesday

During his one day visit, he is expected to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and brief about the ongoing Afghanistan peace process between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban.

US Special Envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad to visit India on September 15 Tuesday

New Delhi: Days after the beginning of intra-Afghan talks in Qatar's Doha, US Special Envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is scheduled to visit New Delhi on September 15 (Tuesday). During his one day visit, he is expected to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and brief about the ongoing Afghanistan peace process between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban.

The visit shows how India is being kept in the loop regarding the Afghanistan peace process by the US. Zalmay will reach India from Pakistan, where he met Pakistani Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and Pakistani special envoy on Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq.

On September 12, the beginning of talks commenced in Doha. EAM Jaishankar who joined the event virtually extended India's support for a ceasefire and reiterated that Afghan peace process should be "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled". He also stated that the process should "ensure the interest of minorities, women and the vulnerable" and "effectively address violence across the country".

India has emerged as an important development partner of Afghanistan and has been building mega infrastructure projects in the country including the India Afghanistan friendship project and the Afghanistan Parliament.

Tags:
Zalmay KhalilzadUS Special Envoy to Afghanistan
Next
Story

Fresh floods across four Assam districts affect over 34,000 people, kill one

  • 48,46,427Confirmed
  • 79,722Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M54S

DNA: Spying is China's new weapon against India?