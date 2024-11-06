Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump claimed landslide victory in 2024 Unites States elections with a whooping 277 electoral votes. Trump is set for a return to White House as 47th president of America after defeating Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday. This marks the 60th U.S. presidential poll.

In the congressional races, nine Indian Americans ran for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Five sought re-election, while three were newcomers. The candidates included Suhas Subramanyam, Pramila Jayapal, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, Shri Thanedar, Dr. Ami Bera, Dr. Amish Shah, Dr. Prasanth Reddy, and Dr. Rakesh Mohan.

How Indian Americans Fared In 2024 US Elections

Suhas Subramanyam

Suhas Subramanyam made history as the first Indian American elected from Virginia and the East Coast. Representing Virginia's 10th Congressional District, Subramanyam, a Democrat, defeated Republican Mike Clancy.

Shri Thanedar

Congressman Shri Thanedar won re-election in Michigan's 13th District, beating Republican Martell Bivings by over 35 points.

Ro Khanna

Democratic Representative Ro Khanna won a second term in California’s 17th District, defeating Republican Anita Chen in the Silicon Valley area. The Associated Press declared his victory at 12:20 AM EST on November 6.

Pramila Jayapal

Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal secured re-election in Washington’s 7th District, marking her fifth term representing Seattle and nearby areas.

Ami Bera

Congressman Ami Bera won California’s 6th District seat, representing Sacramento County. Bera, in Congress since 2013, is California’s senior-most Congressman and a medical doctor focused on affordable healthcare.

Raja Krishnamoorthi

Raja Krishnamoorthi was re-elected for a fifth term in Illinois’ 8th District. A Harvard-educated lawyer and senior member of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, he has held several posts, including deputy state treasurer.