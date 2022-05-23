हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP

Uttar Pradesh: 4 die in tragic incident after boat capsizes in Ganga

UP: Following the tragic death of the boat passengers, CM Yogi Adityanath announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the dead.

Uttar Pradesh: 4 die in tragic incident after boat capsizes in Ganga
Pic Credit: File Photo (For representational purposes)

Varanasi: Four people drowned when a boat capsized in the Ganga here on Monday, officials said. According to a statement, the boat turned turtle at Prabhu Ghat in front of the Bhelupur police station here. Of the four dead, three were residents of Tundla in Firozabad district. The boatman who died in the incident is a resident of Varanasi.

The dead have been identified as Sanjay (36), Imamuddin (30) and Anas (22), all residents of Tundla.

The fourth victim is Sunny (26)--the boatman--a resident of Shivala Ghat in Varanasi, the statement said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the dead, officials said.

