New Delhi: At least nine workers were killed and 15 wounded when a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, the police said on Saturday (June 4). The incident occurred in a factory, located adjacent to a CNG pump, in the UPSIDC industrial area in Dholana, around 80 km from Delhi. As per the police, there were 25 people in the affected area when the boiler exploded, PTI reported. The fire services pressed into the service doused the flames in three hours in the factory. The explosion was so intense that it damaged the roofs of some of the factories located nearby.

Giving an update on the incident, Hapur DM Medha Roopam informed, "Total 19 injured, 9 dead (in the explosion). Permission was for manufacturing electronics goods here but has to be probed what really was happening."

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (Meerut range) Praveen Kumar said that eight people died, 15 were admitted to a hospital for treatment and the rest suffered minor injuries. “Total 15 injured, 8 dead in the explosion that took place at electronic equipment manufacturing unit in Hapur. Injured being treated. We are probing the matter. Action will be taken against those responsible,” Praveen Kumar said.

UP | Total 15 injured, 8 dead in the explosion that took place at an electronic equipment manufacturing unit in Hapur. Injured being treated. We are probing the matter. Action will be taken against those responsible...: Hapur IG Praveen Kumar pic.twitter.com/KMGgqqltZL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 4, 2022

Officials said rescue and relief measures were underway at the site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences to the kin of those who died in the explosion. "The accident in the chemical factory of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. The state government is actively involved in the treatment of the injured and providing assitance," PMO cited Modi as saying.

उत्तर प्रदेश के हापुड़ की केमिकल फैक्ट्री में हुआ हादसा हृदयविदारक है। इसमें जिन लोगों को जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। घायलों के इलाज और दूसरी हर संभव सहायता में राज्य सरकार तत्परता से जुटी है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 4, 2022

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families and directed all possible help to the affected. “The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families,” the CM's office said in a tweet.

मुख्यमंत्री जी ने अधिकारियों को दुर्घटना की जांच विशेषज्ञों द्वारा कराने के लिए निर्देशित किया है। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) June 4, 2022

UP minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' also expressed anguish over the deaths. “May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense loss. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

