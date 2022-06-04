हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Boiler explosion

Uttar Pradesh: At least 9 killed, 19 injured in boiler explosion at chemical factory in Hapur

The blast occurred in a chemical factory in the UPSIDC industrial area in Dholana, around 80 km from Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh: At least 9 killed, 19 injured in boiler explosion at chemical factory in Hapur
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: At least nine workers were killed and 15 wounded when a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, the police said on Saturday (June 4). The incident occurred in a factory, located adjacent to a CNG pump, in the UPSIDC industrial area in Dholana, around 80 km from Delhi. As per the police, there were 25 people in the affected area when the boiler exploded, PTI reported. The fire services pressed into the service doused the flames in three hours in the factory. The explosion was so intense that it damaged the roofs of some of the factories located nearby.  

Giving an update on the incident, Hapur DM Medha Roopam informed, "Total 19 injured, 9 dead (in the explosion). Permission was for manufacturing electronics goods here but has to be probed what really was happening." 

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (Meerut range) Praveen Kumar said that eight people died, 15 were admitted to a hospital for treatment and the rest suffered minor injuries. “Total 15 injured, 8 dead in the explosion that took place at electronic equipment manufacturing unit in Hapur. Injured being treated. We are probing the matter. Action will be taken against those responsible,” Praveen Kumar said. 

Officials said rescue and relief measures were underway at the site. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences to the kin of those who died in the explosion. "The accident in the chemical factory of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. The state government is actively involved in the treatment of the injured and providing assitance," PMO cited Modi as saying.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families and directed all possible help to the affected. “The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families,” the CM's office said in a tweet. 

UP minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' also expressed anguish over the deaths. “May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense loss. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the minister wrote on Twitter. 

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Boiler explosionUttar PradeshHapurfactory explosion
Next
Story

KK died of a cardiac arrest: Here's your guide to a healthy heart, risk factors to watch out for

Must Watch

PT1M1S

BJP announces candidates name for the Lok Sabha by-elections