Uttar Pradesh ATS Busts ISIS Module In Aligarh Muslim University, Two Members Arrested

In another crackdown on the ISIS modules in Uttar Pradesh, the UP Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested two individuals named Amas alias Faraz Ahmed and Abdul Samad Malik for their alleged involvement in setting up an ISIS module at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The UP ATS' action is part of an ongoing probe launched in November 2023 following intelligence inputs about illegal activities and anti-national plans linked to ISIS.

In a press statement, the UP ATS said that Amas was arrested on January 8 from Aligarh after evading capture since the arrest of his associates in November 3. Prior to his apprehension, a reward of Rs 25,000 was declared for information leading to his arrest. Abdul Samad Malik, carrying a similar reward, had already surrendered before the court.

ATS had received information that some people are working for ISIS and are involved in anti-national activities. After confirming this information, ATS registered a case on November 3, 2023 and arrested seven people, including Abdullah Arsalan, Maaz Bin Tariq and Wajihuddin.

After confirming the information and collecting solid evidence, on November 3, 2023, police registered a case under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities Prevenation Act. An investigation has revealed that both Amas Ahmed and Abdul Samad Malik are students of AMU. They were supporters of ISIS and were planning to carry out a major terrorist attack. Amas Ahmed graduated in psychology from AMU in 2022 and appeared for the entrance exam for the MBA in 2023. Abdul Samad Malik was pursuing an MSW (Master of Social Work) in AMU.

Both the arrested suspects will be presented in court as per the rules and further legal action will be taken. Further investigation is underway. More information is awaited. (With ANI inputs)