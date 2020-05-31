हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh ATS, Punjab Police arrest wanted Khalistani terrorist in Meerut

In a joint operation, Punjab Police and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a wanted Khalistani terrorist from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Saturday (May 30). According to police, the Khalistani terrorist identified as Tirath Singh is highly radicalised.

Uttar Pradesh ATS, Punjab Police arrest wanted Khalistani terrorist in Meerut

In a joint operation, Punjab Police and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a wanted Khalistani terrorist from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Saturday (May 30). According to police, the Khalistani terrorist identified as Tirath Singh is highly radicalised.

Singh is connected with the Khalistan movement on social media and police have recovered posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and some other suspected materials from his possession. Further interrogation of Singh is currently underway.

The 32-year-old Khalistani terrorist was arrested after Punjab Police provided information about him to UP ATS. It is learnt that Singh was booked by Mohali poilice under in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) act in January 2020.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshUP ATSKhalistani terroristPunjab PoliceKhalistani terrorist arrested
Next
Story

Rainfall lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, temperature dips
  • 1,73,763Confirmed
  • 4,971Deaths

Full coverage

  • 57,22,859Confirmed
  • 3,56,259Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M4S

India: Lockdown 5.0 in Containment Zone, 'Unlock 1.0' in other areas