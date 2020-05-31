Uttar Pradesh ATS, Punjab Police arrest wanted Khalistani terrorist in Meerut

In a joint operation, Punjab Police and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a wanted Khalistani terrorist from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Saturday (May 30). According to police, the Khalistani terrorist identified as Tirath Singh is highly radicalised.

Singh is connected with the Khalistan movement on social media and police have recovered posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and some other suspected materials from his possession. Further interrogation of Singh is currently underway.

The 32-year-old Khalistani terrorist was arrested after Punjab Police provided information about him to UP ATS. It is learnt that Singh was booked by Mohali poilice under in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) act in January 2020.