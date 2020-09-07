Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 300-bed COVID-19 hospital in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday (September 7) inaugurated 300 beds COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Gorakhpur district and thanked the BRD Medical College authority for making the effort.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister Office said, "I heartily thank the public representatives, local administration and BRD Medical College administration present in the inauguration program of 300 beds dedicated COVID Hospital, 100 beds hostels, BSL-3 lab and guest house in Gorakhpur.''

Addressing the inauguration ceremony Adityanath said, "I feel happy to dedicate this 300-bed dedicated COVID Hospital to the people of Purvanchal."

Further, the UP CM also urged people to continue maintaining social distancing and follow centres guidelines to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country. He also thanked PM Narendra Modi for guiding the country towards the right direction and said that with the help of the central government, Uttar Pradesh is trying all possible measures to control the situation.

"Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and technicians working in isolation ward during COVID-19 live in the institutional quarantine instead of going straight to their homes. With this view, facilities dedicated to BRD Medical College will prove effective in the fight against coronavirus," added the Chief Minister.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total coronavirus tally in Uttar Pradesh now stands at 2,66,283 which includes 61,625 active cases, 2,00,738 cured/recovered/migrated and 3,920 deaths as of September 7.