New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Uttarakhand, visited his native village Panchur in the Pauri district on Tuesday (May 3) and sought the blessings of his mother. This was the UP CM’s first visit to his ancestral village to meet his mother and other relatives after being elected to power.

Adityanath took to Twitter to share a picture with his mother where he can be seen touching her feet. The post has gained over 151 thousand likes. Captioning the image in Hindi, he wrote, “Maa (mother)”.

As per PTI, the UP CM spent Tuesday night in his village and will attend the hair tonsure ceremony of his nephew on Wednesday. Even though Yogi has been visiting Uttarakhand to attend political programmes and address public gatherings, this was for the first time that he visited his ancestral village.

"Adityanath, in fact, visited his village for the first time in several years to attend any family function there," an official was quoted as saying by the news agency. Earlier, he had not been able to attend the funeral of his father Anand Bisht on April 21, 2020 in Haridwar amid the nationwide Covid-19 outbreak.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yogi Adityanath unveiled a statue of his spiritual guru Mahant Avaidyanath at the Guru Gorakhanath Mahavidyalaya in Pauri district's Bithyani.

Addressing a function organised at the college in Yamkeshwar, Yogi said emotionally that he felt blessed to unveil the statue of Mahant Avaidyanath who despite being born there was not able to visit it after 1940.

The UP CM, who said he was born in Panchur village in Pauri, and had attended a school in Chamkotkhal near Yamkeshwar from class 1 to 9, also said he was grateful to get the opportunity to honour six of his school teachers.

