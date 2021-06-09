हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19 vaccine

Uttar Pradesh govt to start special COVID-19 vaccination campaign for drivers, street vendors from June 14

The UP government will run its special COVID-19 vaccination campaign from June 14. The officials have been directed to set up separate vaccination booths for drivers and street vendors in all districts. 

File Photo

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to start a special campaign for administering COVID-19 jabs to street vendors, hawkers, auto drivers and so on. 

To increase the vaccination drive in the state, the UP government will run its special campaign from June 14. The officials have been directed to set up separate vaccination booths for drivers and street vendors in all districts. 

The booth will be put up in RTO offices with the aim to inoculate at least 100 commercial drivers daily. 

For drivers and conductors of buses, the booths will come up in the Municipal Corporation and Palika Parishad office of each district. The government will vaccinate at least 100 street and fruit, vegetable vendors daily. Meanwhile, instructions have been given to set up vaccination booths with a capacity of 50 people for rickshaws and cart drivers. 

Meanwhile, the UP government on Monday (June 7) started special "pink booths" in all districts for encouraging women to get COVID-19 vaccination. 

On June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to states for all above 18 years of age beginning June 21. “Centre itself will buy 75 percent of the total vaccine production from manufacturers and give it free to the state governments,” the PM said. 

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the central government's decision and thanked the PM for unburdening the states which were unable to procure COVID-19 vaccines on their own.  
 

