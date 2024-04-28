Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Timing, Key Candidates And Phase-3 Polling Constituencies

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh is all set to conduct polls in phase 3 on May 7 for its 10 Lok Sabha seats. The polls for 16 parliamentary constituencies are already done in Phase 1 and Phase 2. On May 7, polls for Lok Sabha Elections phase 3 will be conducted in 10 states and 2 Union territories including a total of 94 constituencies. The counting for all the seats will take place on June 4. The states that are also going to polls in phase 3 are Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar, Goa and Gujarat.

The voting for these seats will be held between 7 AM to 6 PM and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Uttar Pradesh has a total of 80 Lok sabha seats, where 8 have polled in phase 1 and 8 have polled in phase 2 on April 19 and April 26. This time the state is all set to held polling for other 10 constituencies including Mainpuri, Sambhal, Hathras, Agra and others.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Key candidates and constituencies phase -3

Sambhal: Parameshvar Lal Saini (BJP-NDA) vs Shafiqur Rahman Barq (SP-INDIA)

Hathras: Anoop Valmiki (BJP-NDA) vs Jasvir Valmiki (SP-INDIA)

Agra: S.P Singh Baghel (BJP-NDA) vs Suresh Chand Kardam (SP-INDIA)

Fatehpur Sikri: Rajkumar Chahar (BJP-NDA) vs Ramnath Sikarwar (INC-INDIA)

Firozabad: Thakur Vishwadeep Singh (BJP-NDA) vs Akshay Yadav (SP-INDIA)

Mainpuri: Jaiveer Singh Thakur (BJP-NDA) vs Dimple Yadav (SP-INDIA)

Etah: Rajveer Singh (BJP-NDA) vs Devesh Shakya (SP-INDIA)

Badaun: Durvijay Singh Shakya (BJP-NDA) vs Aaditya Yadav (SP-INDIA)

Aonla: Dharmendra Kashyap (BJP-NDA) vs Neeraj Maurya (SP-INDIA)

Bareilly: Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar (BJP-NDA) vs Praveen Singh Aron (SP-INDIA)