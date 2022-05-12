हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh fire

Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire in canteen stirs panic at Moradabad railway station

No casualties have been reported, and certain loose wires were suspected to have caused the fire, informed officials. 

Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire in canteen stirs panic at Moradabad railway station
Credits: ANI

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at platform number 5 of the Moradabad Railway Station during the early hours on Thursday (May 12, 2022).

According to the police, the fire broke out at 2.30 AM at a canteen on platform 5, due to which people started running in all directions. Meanwhile, a train headed for Bareilly also reached the station and stopped after seeing the fire, creating panic among the train passengers as well, after which the fire department was informed.

Upon receiving the information about the fire, a wicket’s car arrived and doused it off.

According to Mukesh Kumar, the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of the Fire department, as soon as the information was recieved at 2.30 AM, an immediate wicket of fire brigades was sent to the railway station to douse it off. “After a few hours, the fire was doused off,” he said.

However, no casualties have been reported, and certain loose wires were suspected to have caused the fire.

More details are awaited. 

