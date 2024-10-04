Uttar Pradesh: Ten Killed In Tractor-Trolley Collisions In Mirzapur

The tragic incident took place in Uttar Pradesh on Friday when a truck collided with a tractor-trolley, resulting in the death of ten people, police said, The tractor-trolley was carrying 13 labourers returning from construction work.

The incident occurred around 1 AM on G T Road, between Kachhawan and Mirzamurad, near the Mirzapur-Varanasi border, according to Superintendent of Police (Mirzapur) Abhinandan.

"The tractor trolley, carrying 13 labourers who were returning from construction work in Bhadohi district, was hit from behind by the truck that had gone out of the driver's control," the SP said, PTI reported.

On being alerted, the SP and other senior officers rushed to the scene to oversee the rescue operations.

"Of the 13 injured, 10 died while the three others were taken to the hospital at the IIT-BHU, where their condition is stated to be normal," the officer said.

Police have sent the bodies to the mortuary, Abhinandan stated, adding that a case has been registered at the Kachhawan police station and further legal proceedings are underway.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident, the officer said.

(With PTI Inputs)