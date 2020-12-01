हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh: Voting for 11 MLC seats underway amid tight security

The voting for 11 MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh started at 7 AM on Tuesday (December 1). Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Lucknow to hold the election in free and fair manner. The election will be held as per COVID-19 guidelines and voters have been asked to come to the polling centres wearing masks. 

It is learnt that only 1,000 people will be allowed to cast vote at a particular booth.

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council has 100 seats, of which 11 fell vacant in May. The 11 seats are six teacher constituencies and five graduate constituencies.

According to the data released by the Election Commission, the maximum number of 30 candidates are in Meerut graduate region, while the lowest 11 candidates are in Lucknow constituency.

Apart from this, 22 candiates are in the fray in Agra Graduate Block Area, 16 in Allahabad-Jhansi Graduate Block Area, 24 in Lucknow Block Graduate Area, 22 in Varanasi Block Graduate Area, 16 in Agra Block Teacher Area, 15 in Bareilly-Moradabad Block Teacher Area.

