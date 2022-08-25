New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday (August 24, 2022) said that the state's law and order has now become a "model" for the rest of the country. Speaking after inaugurating 144 residential and non-residential buildings of the police department, he said that five years ago, the image of Uttar Pradesh was in the form of a state which was counted as 'BIMARU' state, which, however, has changed now. BIMARU is an acronym formed from the first letters of the names of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh and has a resemblance to the Hindi word 'bimar' meaning 'sick'.

"I am happy that the result of the work done within five years is in front of all of us. Five years ago, the image of Uttar Pradesh was in the form of a state which was counted as 'BIMARU' state in the world and in the country - one where there was no focus on development due to poor law and order. But, the accountability and teamwork with which we have worked in the last five years has resulted in the law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh is an example in the country," he said.

Without naming the previous governments, he also said that people's perceptions of the state were very bad due to a riot taking place every other day.

"The industry and the traders were upset and felt insecure," the UP CM highlighted.

"Did anyone imagine that loudspeakers would be removed from religious places without any dispute? Had anyone believed that no religious programs would be held on the roads? It also became possible. It has changed UP's image," Yogi Adityanath added.

On the occasion, he said that he was extremely happy to hand over these 144 projects worth Rs 260 crore to the world`s largest police force.

