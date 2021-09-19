Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal promises Rs 5000 unemployment allowance, 80% job quota for locals

Dehradun: Gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (September 19) promised that his party, if voted to power, would provide Rs 5000 as unemployment allowance and 80 per cent reservation in jobs for locals.

Addressing a press conference in Haldwani, Kejriwal asserted that he would take measures to prevent migration from the state to cities where many locals go looking for jobs.

He said that an assured monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 will be given to an individual from every family till they got a job. He promised to reserve 80 per cent of both private and government jobs for the people of the state. He also said his party would create one lakh employment opportunities within six months of coming to power.

A job portal, on the lines of the one in Delhi, will be launched which will provide an interactive platform to job seekers and employers, Kejriwal said.

A separate ministry will also be created to address the issues of unemployment and migration, he added.

Referring to his earlier promises of free electricity to farmers round the clock and 300 units of power to every household at no cost, Kejriwal said all these are meant to be fulfilled.

"Unlike others, we do what we say. We are going to keep all our promises. If we say we will give free power to farmers 24x7 or give 300 units of power for free, we mean it. We have done it in Delhi, and we will do it here," he said.

Kejriwal said the AAP has run Delhi and it will bring that experience to serve the people of Uttarakhand.

Seventy-three per cent of people in Delhi are getting free electricity, he said, adding that the Delhi model of development will be adopted in Uttarakhand.

