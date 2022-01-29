हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttarakhand polls

Uttarakhand Assembly polls: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah among BJP’s star campaigners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Pralhad Joshi, Smriti Irani are among the star campaigners for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

File Photo

Dehradun: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released a list of as many as 30 `star campaigners` for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

The list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Pralhad Joshi (who is also the election in charge of Uttarakhand), Smriti Irani among others.

The list also includes Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP MP Dushyant Kumar Gautam, BJP MLA Madan Kaushik.

Moreover, the list also includes names of former Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand namely Vijay Bahuguna, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Tirath Singh Rawat and former Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.Others prominent leaders include General VK Singh, Ajay Bhatt, Locket Chatterjee, RP Singh, Ajay Kumar, Ajay Tamta, Mala Rajyalaxmi Shah, Anil Baluni, Naresh Bansal, Manoj Tiwari, Nayab Singh Saini, Satpal Maharaj and Balraj Pasi.

Uttarakhand is slated to go to Assembly polls on February 14 and the counting of the votes will take place on March 10. 

