हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
covid vaccine

Uttarakhand: People between 18 and 45 years of age to get free COVID vaccination

The Uttarakhand government has also decided to appoint doctors to the lower level to facilitate this exercise.

Uttarakhand: People between 18 and 45 years of age to get free COVID vaccination
File pic: Zee News

Dehradun: The Tirath Singh Rawat government on Friday (April 23) decided to provide free vaccines to people between 18 and 45 years of age. The move will benefit nearly 50 lakh people and the state government will bear the expenses of around Rs 400 crores.

The Uttarakhand government has also decided to appoint doctors to the lower level to facilitate this exercise. Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has also instructed the officials to remain strict on the black marketing of drugs.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister is holding an all-party meeting today to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state. Sources told ANI that the CM will discuss the situation of coronavirus in the state with the leaders of all parties.

Earlier today, the state health department has advised the government to restrict the activities or implement lockdown on the same parallel lines as of Maharashtra by adopting the "break the chain" formula.

The state government has ordered the closure of all offices in the state for three days from April 23. The directions will not be applicable to offices dealing with essential services.

According to the state government's directions, the offices will remain closed on April 23, 24, and 25.

Notably, Uttarakhand reported 3,998 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Thursday, as the total count of cases in the state has gone up to 138,010 and the death toll to 1,972. 

(With Agency Inputs) 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
covid vaccineCOVID-19 situationCM Tirath Singh Rawat
Next
Story

Viral alert! Monkey seen ‘selling vegetables’, netizens amused

Must Watch

PT6M42S

Bollywood Breaking: Priyanka Chopra sets stage on fire, nobody can compete!