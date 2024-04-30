Advertisement
Uttarakhand's Worst Nightmare: Forest Fires Rage As April Records Driest Weather In Half A Decade

According to reports, the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand is fighting serious forest fires in April despite an 85% rainfall deficit. 

 

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Reported By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 03:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Every year, the woods of Uttarakhand battle an increasing number of fires that are raging across the state. The state's forest department reported that in March 2023, there were 804 forest fire occurrences in various sections of Uttarakhand. In April of the same year, there were 1,046 incidents. The number increased alarmingly this year, from 585 in March to 5,710 in April.

According to forest officials, the state often experiences a spike in forest fires from March to May. May has not yet come to an end. As per the data, the districts in the state most severely hit are Nainital, with 1,524 fires registered so far this year, Champawat, with 1,025 fires, and Almora, with 909 forest fires reported.

What Are The Reasons Behind The Forest Fires?

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state had a 99 percent rainfall deficit in January due to the state's meager 0.1 mm of precipitation compared to the normal 32 mm for the month. According to experts, the majority of these fires are caused by people and can be put out by raising awareness and alertness in the nearby communities. Damage can be minimized if these sparks are identified and put out of control quickly.

According to forest officials in Uttarakhand, human irresponsibility may have also contributed to the recent fires. A thorough investigation into the origins is still ongoing, but in the meantime, the state administration has brought about 196 cases against "anti-social elements" for intentionally igniting the fires. According to a 2021 assessment published by the Forest Survey of India (FSI), about 36% of India's total forest area is prone to regular fires. Six percent are classified as "very highly prone," while four percent are classified as "extremely prone."

The study also stated that the highest number of forest fires were reported from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

