mission vande bharat

'Vande Bharat' mission brings back over 67 lakh Indians, says Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

The plan had originally envisaged bringing back more than 1,90,000 Indian nationals.

File photo

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday (March 22) announced that India's massive evacuation programme triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic has brought back over 67 lakh Indian citizens from abroad.

In a tweet, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said: "Vande Bharat Mission soars around the world. More than 67.7 lakh facilitated since 6 March 2020. 27 air bubbles continue to provide smooth passage for repatriation & International travel. World's largest mission of hope & happiness."

 

India had commenced one of the world`s largest evacuation operations from May 7, 2020 to bring back its stranded citizens from abroad following shutting down of global travel as the Covid pandemic spread.

Initially, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express played a key role in the operations.

Afterwards, other air carriers were allowed to take part in the programme.

Besides, aerial evacuation, even naval ships were used to bring back Indian citizens.

