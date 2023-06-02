'Victim Of Vengeance': Trinamool MP Claims After Meeting Anubrata Mondal In Tihar Jail

Cow Smuggling Case: Anubrata Mondal, the president of the Trinamool district in Birbhum, and his daughter Sukanya met with two party MPs on Friday. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen and Asit Mal of Bolpur constituency traveled to Tihar Jail on Friday afternoon at around 11 A.M to meet Mamata Banerjee's 'Bahubali' leader and his daughter Sukanya. Following the meeting, they once again accused the center of political retaliation.

On Friday afternoon in Tihar Jail, Dola Sen and Asit Mal had a lengthy conversation with Anubrata and Sukanya. Trinamool has stated that it has been attempting to meet with Anubrata for a considerable amount of time. According to political circle, the purpose of the meeting was to show the party's support for him. According to Dola Sen, Anubrata and Sukanya are healthy. She claimed, "The victims of the Center's political vengeance are Anubrata and Sukanya. I am so sorry about Sukanya. She has also been detained in jail and arrested in order to put pressure on her father."

The meeting of Trinamool MPs with Anubrata has drawn criticism from the Left and the BJP. Rahul Sinha, a BJP leader, claimed that Trinamool "made Anubrata a hero." Sujan Chakraborty, a leader of the left, said, "Anubrata has revealed 25% only. If he reveals the whereabouts of the other 75%, it will be challenging. That is the reason he is so important to them."

Meanwhile, Sukanya Mondal was denied bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday after she was detained in a money laundering charge related to the multi-crore cattle smuggling case. On April 26, Anubrata's daughter Sukanya was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sukanya's bail request was denied on Thursday by Special Judge Raghubeer Singh, who also issued the decision. An earlier argument made by Sukanya's attorney, Amit Kumar, claimed that another accused, Tanya Sanyal, who was not arrested and against whom a charge sheet had not been filed, had been given bail. He further asserted that Tanya is the spouse of BSF commandant Satish Kumar, who is also a defendant. Tanya is accused of receiving bribe money from cattle smuggling from Enamul Haque and laundering it. Tanya was given standard bail despite being charged by the CBI and ED. The attorney said that the ED had not objected to her bail.

Sukanya was placed in the ED's custody so that they could follow the money trail, figure out how the crime was committed, and find the modus operandi. The accused allegedly works as a teacher for the government of West Bengal. According to the information gathered thus far, she takes an active part in business activities. Her multiple bank accounts and her companies have received a combined amount of stolen money of several crores. Anubrata was previously detained by the CBI in connection with the same case in July of last year. Anubrata is the head of the Trinamool Congress party in Birbhum district, West Bengal. He is also rumored to be a close associate of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.