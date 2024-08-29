Video: 15-Foot Crocodile Enters Vadodara Home As Floods Wreak Havoc In Gujarat

Gujarat. A 15-feet-long crocodile entered a house in Vadodara, Gujarat where flood-like have situation has arisen due to continuous rainfall over the past few days. The water level of the Vishwamitri River is rising. While there has been some improvement in areas like Sama Road, VUDA Circle, Fatehganj, Sayajiganj, Kalaghoda, and others compared to yesterday, the receding water has revealed a trail of destruction.

Vehicles were swept away in the floodwaters, and shops in the Sama area had over 8 feet of water. The flooding has caused significant damage to vehicles and shops. Hundreds of vehicles are still stranded near Sama Lake, and shopping complex basements remain submerged, trapping hundreds of vehicles. The lack of electricity and water has added to the woes of the residents. The presence of crocodiles has also instilled fear, preventing people from venturing into even shallow waters for help.

In response to a request from the Gujarat government, six columns of the Indian Army are carrying out rescue operations in the areas most affected by the ongoing flood-like situation caused by relentless rain. The Army's deployment aims to bolster the current relief efforts.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has said that over 5,000 individuals have been relocated and more than 12,000 have been saved from the floods as of Wednesday, following torrential downpours in Vadodara.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that he had a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning. During the call, the Prime Minister inquired about the flood conditions and the relief operations underway for those impacted.

"The Prime Minister offered advice on issues such as sanitation and public health in the flood-hit regions, emphasized the need for a swift restoration of normal life, and reiterated the Central Government's full support," added the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted additional rainfall for the state today. It warned, "Extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Saurashtra and Kutch, and very heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat," in a recent update.