Video Of Hyderabad Man Kissing His Partner Standing In Car Sunroof Goes Viral, Raises Safety Concerns

In the video, a man wearing a white T-shirt can be seen kissing his partner. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
A video showing a couple kissing while standing in their car using sunroof in Hyderabad has gone viral on the internet. The footage captures the couple inside a moving car on PV Narasimha Rao Expressway. The authorities have not yet responded to the circulating video.

In the video, a man wearing a white T-shirt can be seen kissing his partner. Additionally, both individuals can be observed conversing and enjoying the scenery from the car. After a few moments, the man raises his hand and gestures towards the sky.

Upon surfacing online, the video has stirred strong reactions from the public, prompting calls for authorities to address the situation. Some users have expressed concerns about public safety as a result of the couple's actions.

"Hope @hydcitypolice will take action on this unsafe driving mode & Inconvenience caused to public.. #PVNRExpressway," said a user.

"Apart from coming out of sunroof on a moving car the couple has none nothing wrong, let them enjoy their age," said another user.

Another user wrote, "Happy that you realised in the process of Development of Hyderabad, we have missed out  the basic ethics, principle & good social behaviour.. Should maintain our culture. Hope the concerned dept. Is serious abt law & order."

