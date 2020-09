Balia: In a horrific incident, a minor girl was gang-raped by two youths in Uttar Pradesh's Balia. The video of rape incident went viral on social media after which the police came into action and registered a case against the accused.

The video was made by a few people who were passing by the incident spot and later uploaded it on social media after which it went viral.

The police have registered a case under the IT act and is conducting raids to nab the accused.