NewsIndia
DCW

'Videos being sold for Rs 20': DCW issues summons to Twitter over child pornography clips

"We found videos of minor girls on Twitter in which they were seen being raped... This is horrific," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 06:51 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

'Videos being sold for Rs 20': DCW issues summons to Twitter over child pornography clips

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Tuesday (September 20, 2022) issued summonses to Twitter and the city police over the availability of child pornography videos on the microblogging website. Twitter and the Delhi Police have been given time till September 26 to respond to the summonses.

"The Chandigarh University incident set me thinking and I asked my team to investigate. We found videos of minor girls on Twitter in which they were seen being raped. Some of the platforms were even selling these videos for Rs 20 to Rs 30. This is horrific," DCW chief Swati Maliwal told reporters.

She said she has asked Twitter how such videos are existing on the site and what policies does it have for checking such content.

Maliwal has asked the Delhi Police to register an FIR to identify those involved in filming and uploading such videos as well as the victims and the accused.

Protests rocked the campus of Chandigarh University in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday night over allegations that objectionable videos of several women students were recorded by a hosteller, following which Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered a probe.

Live Tv

DCWTwitterSwati MaliwalChild pornography videosDelhi Police

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen
DNA Video
DNA: 'International' pattern of attacks on Hindu temples
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Nakab' of the 'Hijab Premi' gang will descend today!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!