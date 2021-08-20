Vikas Dubey encounter case: BSP questions clean chit to Uttar Pradesh police team

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has questioned the clean chit given to UP police team by a three-member judicial commission in Vikas Dubey encounter case. The judicial commission submited its report in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday.

Formed on the Supreme Court direction, the three-member judicial commission was formed under the chairmanship of of retired Supreme Court Judge BS Chauhan along with two other members including retired Allahabad HC judge Justice Shashi Kant Agarwal and former UP Director General of Police KL Gupta.

BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on Friday questioned the clean chit to police in the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey, saying the matter will be looked into again if his party forms the government in the state next year.

"There is no value of this report. What happened in the Hathras probe? Anything is possible in the Bikru case. Let the BSP form the government, we will look into it again," Mishra told reporters in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh.

The commission in its report said the Kanpur ambush took place because of "poor planning" by police as it did not assess the situation correctly and there was "total failure" of the local intelligence.

Last year in July, Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he allegedly tried to escape. The incident had taken place days after Dubey's henchmen shot dead eight policemen at Kanpur's Bikru village in July last year.

The report, however, reportedly cited enough evidence that Vikas Dubey and his gang were patronised by local police, revenue and administrative officials.

Prior to Vikas Dubey’s encounter, five of his associates were also killed in separate encounters, while 36 including two policemen and four women were arrested and sent to jail.

Notably, UP's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna had tabled the report in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday.

(With Agency Inputs)