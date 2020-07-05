Vikas Dubey's accomplice arrested, says 'gangster was tipped-off about Kanpur raid'

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police has raised the price money on gangster and notorious history-sheeter Vikas Dubey from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The development comes almost 48 hours after eight police personnel were killed during a raid which was carried in the wee hours of July 3 to arrest Dubey and his gang members in Kanpur.

The UP Police said it will seize illegal properties and money in Vikas Dubey's bank accounts under the Gangsters Act, following which Lucknow Police seized the vehicles parked at his residence in Lucknow.

Vikas Dubey's accomplice arrested, says 'gangster was tipped-off about police raid'

In another development, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested an accomplice of Dubey from Kanpur Dehat area on Sunday morning. The accused has been identified as Daya Shankar Agnihotri and had a reward of Rs 25,000 on him.

The police said that the accused opened fire at the team, resulting in cross-fire, following which he was taken into the arrest. The police recovered a gun and cartridges from his possession.

The accused revealed before the police that Dubey had received a phone from the police station before the police came to arrest him. "Vikas Dubey received a phone call from police station before the police came to arrest him in the wee hours on July 3. Following this, he called around 25-30 people and prepared them for the attack. He fired bullets on police personnel. I was locked inside the house at the time of encounter, therefore, saw nothing," Daya Shankar Agnihotri told police.

Power line of Bikru village snapped before police raid happened:

Notably, on July 3, when a police team reached Bikru village, located almost 45 kilometres from the district headquarters of Kanpur, to arrest Dubey, the power line of the village was snapped. To investigate the matter, police questioned the man, Chhatrapal Singh, Operator, Shivli Power Sub-station, responsible for disconnecting the power line of the area at the time police reached the spot.

According to ANI, the man confessed to having snapped the power lines on instructions by a caller who said was calling from Chaubepur police station. The power was then shut down.

Gangster's photo put up at checkpost near India-Nepal border in Rupaidiha, Bahraich

Ramping up the search for gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, the police put up his photos at the checkpost near India-Nepal border in Rupaidiha and Bahraich districts.

Gangster Vikas Dubey's house razed by authorities: