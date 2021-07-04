हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP assembly polls

Vikassheel Insaan Party to contest 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

With focus on the upcoming polls, Mukesh Sahni, the national president of VIP and a minister in the Bihar cabinet, will inaugurate the party office in Lucknow. 

Vikassheel Insaan Party to contest 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections
File Photo

New Delhi: The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has decided to throw its hat in the ring in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The Bihar president of VIP, Chaudhury Lautanram Nishad confirmed that the party is all set to contest in the upcoming UP assembly polls. 

VIP, a party from Bihar, is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and has one minister in the Bihar cabinet. With focus on the upcoming polls, Mukesh Sahni, the national president of VIP and a minister in the Bihar cabinet, will inaugurate the party office in Lucknow. 

"There are around 13 per cent voters of the fishermen community in Uttar Pradesh but their representation in the power is less," said Chaudhury Lautanram Nishad. "Neither the former Samajwadi government nor BJP has given proper representation to the community," he added.

Nishad claimed that in 157 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh, a good number of voters belonged to the fishermen community. VIP is likely to demand BJP for few seats to contest in the upcoming assembly polls.

Uttar Pradesh will witness a high-profile election in its 403 seats next year. The main parties to look out for include BJP, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Congress. 

(With agency inputs)

