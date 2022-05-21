हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Viral: Dog helps monkey steal chips! Watch these furry criminals pulling best heist ever

Viral: In the video, the dog lifts his monkey friend, on his back so he can reach a packet of chips hanging outside a shop. Social media users are calling it a perfect example of ‘partners in crime.’

Viral: Dog helps monkey steal chips! Watch these furry criminals pulling best heist ever

Viral: If you are a reel and social media person, dog videos are undoubtedly your favourite of the lot, right? Now, a double pawdorable video of a dog and monkey, where the doggo is helping his monkey friend steal a packet of chips is going viral on the internet and trust us it is the cutest thing you will watch on the internet today. The video was posted on Twitter by a user named Tarana Hussain and shows a dog lifting his buddy, a monkey, on his back so he can reach a packet of chips hanging outside a shop. Social media users are calling it a perfect example of ‘partners in crime.’

As per reports, The video was originally posted in December last year by Memes.bks on Instagram with the caption: “Who says monkey and dog are not good friends.” However, it is going viral once again and we are not surprised why. After all, it deserves all the love.

VIRAL: Sindoor triggers sex drive, claims woman in a video, netizens react with memes

Watch the video here!

Social Media users are showering their love for these furry criminals in the comment sections. Catch some hilarious reactions here

Did the duo succeed? I'm rooting for the team! Wrote one user.

After seeing this I remember my friend,” a user commented. “Teamworks,” a second user wrote. Some of the user comments, like “Parallel universe” took it to another level.

The video has received over 2,500 likes and over 29,000 views on Instagram.

The same video was also shared on Youtube by a channel named ‘The Dodo’ where it has garnered more than 10 lakh views and over 17,000 likes.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoViralVideo dog videosViral animal videosTwitter
Next
Story

Delhi's power demand likely to cross an all-time high this summer, details here

Must Watch

PT15M46S

Today's Astro Show: Know the solution to all your problems Through Jyotish Guru