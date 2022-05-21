Viral: If you are a reel and social media person, dog videos are undoubtedly your favourite of the lot, right? Now, a double pawdorable video of a dog and monkey, where the doggo is helping his monkey friend steal a packet of chips is going viral on the internet and trust us it is the cutest thing you will watch on the internet today. The video was posted on Twitter by a user named Tarana Hussain and shows a dog lifting his buddy, a monkey, on his back so he can reach a packet of chips hanging outside a shop. Social media users are calling it a perfect example of ‘partners in crime.’

As per reports, The video was originally posted in December last year by Memes.bks on Instagram with the caption: “Who says monkey and dog are not good friends.” However, it is going viral once again and we are not surprised why. After all, it deserves all the love.

Watch the video here!

Social Media users are showering their love for these furry criminals in the comment sections. Catch some hilarious reactions here

Did the duo succeed? I'm rooting for the team! Wrote one user.

After seeing this I remember my friend,” a user commented. “Teamworks,” a second user wrote. Some of the user comments, like “Parallel universe” took it to another level.

The video has received over 2,500 likes and over 29,000 views on Instagram.

The same video was also shared on Youtube by a channel named ‘The Dodo’ where it has garnered more than 10 lakh views and over 17,000 likes.