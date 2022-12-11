Viral Video: 42-year-old teacher ties knot with his 20-year-old student in Bihar, netizens can't keep calm- WATCH

Bihar: People often say love is blind here is the prime example of the quote, as seen by the widely shared love tale of a a 42-year-old teacher in Bihar’s Samastipur district married a 20-year-old girl. The girl is his coaching student. One of the guests recorded a video of them doing 'saath pheres' around the sacred fire, which was then published to social media and is currently going viral. This love story is the topic of a lot of debate. The neighborhood's Rosda Bazar is featured in a viral video.

In Samastipur, Bihar, the renowned Matuknath and Julie love story was on display. Here, the teacher developed feelings for his student who was 22 years junior. Following this, the teacher married the girl in a temple.

According to the reports the girl student used to study English at teacher’s coaching classes. During this, both of them came close to each other, which gradually turned into love. After this, the teacher went to the temple on Thursday and got married to her. The age of the teacher is 42 years while the age of the student is only 20 years. The distance of both the houses is about 800 meters. The wife of the teacher has passed away many years ago.

Netizens React

The video received mixed reactions some of them appreciated it while some of them were against it. One of the user commented 'Pyar Andha Hota hai hence proved', another user commented 'wow nice'.