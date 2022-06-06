Viral video: An adorable video of a group of penguins chasing a beautiful butterfly has taken the internet by storm. The internet is flooded with cute videos of animals doing all kinds of quirky things, but this video is definitely going to make to the top of the pile. The short clip, which was shared on Twitter, captured a dozen of Adelie penguins hopping across a landscape while flapping their arms around to get hold of the butterfly flying ahead of them.

At the moment, it is unclear where the insanely cute clip was shot, but it is currently doing rounds on the internet.

Watch the video below:

(Disclaimer: The video was posted by an individual on Instagram. Zee News has not verified the video independently.)

As soon as the video was posted online on the micro-blogging website, it went crazy viral and left the netizens wanting more. The two-second-long video has already been viewed over four million times and has garnered thousands of comments and likes.

A Twitter user wrote, “Somehow, any scene with a penguin is a heartwarming! Penguins, like our pets are so cute.” While another said, “this (video) really needs to be longer.” “I wonder which Penguin convinced them it was a posse…”