Viral Video Shows Woman Sneaking Popcorn In Shoebox To Movie Theatre: WATCH

A video of a woman surfaced on social media in which she was seen sneaking home-cooked popcorn into a cinema hall. The video went viral, garnering over 23 million views, even drawing a reaction from actor Nargis Fakhri. The woman in the video, identified as Payal Nagar, who hails from Pondicherry, came up with an idea to avoid paying for expensive theatre popcorn.

She prepared popcorn at home, kept it in a shoebox along with a can of soft drink, and concealed it inside a shopping bag as she entered a PVR theatre with her friend. The theatre staff did not have any clue about the contents inside the box, and as a result, they did not stop her. In the video, Payal was seen enjoying the popcorn with her friend inside the theatre. "PVR will probably block me after this, but YOLO," she captioned her Instagram post.

Her post caught the attention of actor Nargis Fakhri, who commented on the video that she “loved” and said, “Ghetto as hell. BUT I love it! Everyone would hide food and bring it. People would even bring in KFC or Chinese food back in NYC.” The video also drew a response from Swiggy Instamart. Several users shared their views and opinions in the comments section, and some of those responses were rather hilarious.