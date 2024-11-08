Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2817755https://zeenews.india.com/india/viral-video-shows-woman-sneaking-popcorn-in-shoebox-to-movie-theatre-watch-2817755.html
NewsIndia
VIRAL VIDEO

Viral Video Shows Woman Sneaking Popcorn In Shoebox To Movie Theatre: WATCH

The video went viral, garnering over 23 million views, even drawing a reaction from actor Nargis Fakhri.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 11:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Viral Video Shows Woman Sneaking Popcorn In Shoebox To Movie Theatre: WATCH (Photos: Payal Nagar/Instagram)

A video of a woman surfaced on social media in which she was seen sneaking home-cooked popcorn into a cinema hall. The video went viral, garnering over 23 million views, even drawing a reaction from actor Nargis Fakhri. The woman in the video, identified as Payal Nagar, who hails from Pondicherry, came up with an idea to avoid paying for expensive theatre popcorn.

She prepared popcorn at home, kept it in a shoebox along with a can of soft drink, and concealed it inside a shopping bag as she entered a PVR theatre with her friend. The theatre staff did not have any clue about the contents inside the box, and as a result, they did not stop her. In the video, Payal was seen enjoying the popcorn with her friend inside the theatre. "PVR will probably block me after this, but YOLO," she captioned her Instagram post.

Her post caught the attention of actor Nargis Fakhri, who commented on the video that she “loved” and said, “Ghetto as hell. BUT I love it! Everyone would hide food and bring it. People would even bring in KFC or Chinese food back in NYC.” The video also drew a response from Swiggy Instamart. Several users shared their views and opinions in the comments section, and some of those responses were rather hilarious.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Upholds Validity of UP Madrasa Act
DNA Video
DNA: US Presidential Elections and its Global Implications
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Winning Formula for Upcoming Elections!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK