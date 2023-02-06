topStoriesenglish2570318
NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

‘Want Discussion on Adani Issue, Truth Should Come Out’: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress has stepped up the offensive against the government over the Adani-Hindenburg issue and is seeking a discussion in Parliament.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 06:06 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • PM Modi will do his best to avert discussion on Adani issue in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi
  • Gandhi further asserted that he wants discussion on the Adani issue
  • Congress has also demanded an impartial investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court

Trending Photos

‘Want Discussion on Adani Issue, Truth Should Come Out’: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do his best to avert a discussion on the Adani issue in Parliament, asserting that the country should know what power is behind the billionaire businessman. "Modi ji will do his best to avert a discussion on Adani ji in Parliament. There is a reason for it and you know that. I want there should be a discussion on the Adani issue and for the truth should come out. The lakhs and crores of corruption that has taken place should come out. The country should know what is the power behind Adani," Gandhi told reporters here.

"For a number of years, I have been talking about the government and 'Hum do, Humare do'. The government does not want and is scared of a discussion in Parliament on Adani ji. The government should allow a discussion in Parliament and there will be attempts to avoid it," he also said. The Congress has stepped up the offensive against the government over the Adani-Hindenburg issue and is seeking a discussion in Parliament.

Also read: ‘I Don’t Listen to Rahul Gandhi’: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Success of Bharat Jodo Yatra

The party has also demanded an impartial investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court or a joint parliamentary committee to probe the charges raised in the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group.

The Congress is alleging that the issue involves crores of rupees of common people invested in the Adani Group, whose shares have seen a beating on the stock markets ever since the allegations of "financial malpractices and stock manipulation" came out in the Hindenburg research report.

The Congress and other opposition parties have stalled proceedings in both houses of Parliament while seeking a discussion on the issue.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata