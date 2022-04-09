हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Was born at the Centre of power but have no interest in it, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that though he was born at the Centre of power, he has no interest in getting the same for himself. The leader made the statements while addressing a book-launch event in New Delhi.

Was born at the Centre of power but have no interest in it, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that though he was born at the Centre of power, he has no interest in getting the same for himself. The leader made the statements while addressing a book-launch event in New Delhi.

“They're politicians who're in pursuit of power. They ponder upon attaining power throughout...I was born in the centre of power but honestly, I don't have an interest in it. Instead, I try to understand the country,” ANI quoted Gandhi as saying.

Rahul Gandhi, a key Congress politician comes from one of India’s most politically influential ‘Gandhi Family’. His great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru was the first Prime Minister of Independent India while his grandmother, Indira Gandhi and father Rajeev Gandhi had also become the prime ministers in the past.

Rahul Gandhi’s mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have also been actively involved in Indian politics.

The former Congress President also took a dig at the veteran UP politician and BSP supremo Mayawati and alleged that she did not put in her full efforts in the 2022 assembly election due to political pressure.

“Mayawatiji didn't fight elections, we sent her the message to form an alliance but she didn't respond. Kanshi Ram Ji raised the voice of Dalits in UP, though it affected Congress. This time she didn't fight for Dalit voices because there are CBI, ED & Pegasus,” said Gandhi.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rahul GandhiCongressNew DelhiMayawatiuttar pradesh assembly election 2022
Next
Story

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Over 70 vacancies announced at ecgc.in, know how to apply

Must Watch

PT53M51S

Pakistan Political Crisis: Attorney General meets Imran, will not resign from his post