New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that though he was born at the Centre of power, he has no interest in getting the same for himself. The leader made the statements while addressing a book-launch event in New Delhi.

“They're politicians who're in pursuit of power. They ponder upon attaining power throughout...I was born in the centre of power but honestly, I don't have an interest in it. Instead, I try to understand the country,” ANI quoted Gandhi as saying.

#WATCH There're politicians who're in pursuit of power. They ponder upon attaining power throughout...I was born in centre of power but honestly, I don't have interest in it. Instead, I try to understand the country: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at a book-launch event in Delhi pic.twitter.com/DH1rltlYzE — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

Rahul Gandhi, a key Congress politician comes from one of India’s most politically influential ‘Gandhi Family’. His great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru was the first Prime Minister of Independent India while his grandmother, Indira Gandhi and father Rajeev Gandhi had also become the prime ministers in the past.

Rahul Gandhi’s mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have also been actively involved in Indian politics.

The former Congress President also took a dig at the veteran UP politician and BSP supremo Mayawati and alleged that she did not put in her full efforts in the 2022 assembly election due to political pressure.

#WATCH Mayawatiji didn't fight elections, we sent her the message to form an alliance but she didn't respond. Kanshi Ram Ji raised voice of Dalits in UP, though it affected Congress. This time she didn't fight for Dalit voices because there are CBI, ED & Pegasus: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/Jf7nvHAec0 — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

