WATCH: AAP, BJP workers clash over Arvind Kejriwal's comments on 'The Kashmir Files'

Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's remarks on the Kashmiri Pandits exodus and 'The Kashmir Files' have led to a series of protests and verbal clashes between BJP and AAP. Now, news agency ANI posted a video which showed AAP and BJP workers coming face-to-face on March 28, when AAP was protesting against the Delhi BJP chief's reported comment on CM Arvind Kejriwal, while BJP was protesting against the remark of Arvind Kejriwal on 'The Kashmir Files' movie, in Delhi.

While party workers of AAP and BJP were seen shouting at each other and waving placards and banners, huge chaos ensued in the Delhi assembly yesterday.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | AAP and BJP workers came face-to-face yesterday, March 28, when AAP was protesting against the Delhi BJP chief's reported comment on CM Arvind Kejriwal, while BJP was protesting against the remark of Arvind Kejriwal on 'The Kashmir Files' movie, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/9Raks8aAzL — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2022

Meanwhile on Monday, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta had moved the condemnation motion and demanded an apology from Kejriwal, terming his remarks on the exodus "insensitive". In the motion, Gupta stated that Kejriwal's remarks on March 25 in which he called the movie "The Kashmir Files" a "lie" has hurt the sentiments of Kashmiri Hindus worldwide. But Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel rejected Gupta's plea.

Goel also suspended three BJP MLAs for the day amid a vociferous protest by the AAP over "derogatory" remarks made by Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. MLAs Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan and Ajay Mahawar were told to leave after they stood on the benches even as the Speaker requested them to sit down.

Since its release, the Anupam Kher-starrer movie stirred political debates with the Opposition attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre for not doing enough to address the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been facing backlash on social media for his recent remarks on making "The Kashmir Files" tax-free in the state, on Saturday said that the money earned from the business generation of the movie, should be used for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits and efforts should be made to bring them back home."

"In the last 25 years, since the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, there has been a BJP government at the Center for 13 years. BJP government has been there for the last 8 years, but not even a single Kashmiri Pandit has been settled back there. BJP politicised Kashmiri Pandits' atrocities. Now, they are making films about their tragedy and earning money. Kashmir Files earned about Rs 200 crores," said Kejriwal.

