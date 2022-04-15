Are you feeling too lazy to work out? Do you feel that your are sweating already, thanks to the heat, why make the extra effort to sweat it out further?! Well here's one video that's gone viral on social media that might give you the much-needed inspiration. The video shows a woman, all decked up in her bridal finery, doing push-ups, and with ease!

The video has been posted on Twitter and the caption reads: “Fitness with a difference. A bride doing push-ups with (sic) lehenga and jewellery."

Fitness with a difference. A bride doing pushups with lehenga and jewellery,,, pic.twitter.com/WQYYiubnVN — dinesh akula (@dineshakula) April 14, 2022

As the video reveals, the woman was all ready in her bridal wear, when she showed off her fitness moves. Donning a red lehenga and wearing heavy jewellery, she did the pushups in what seemed like a beauty parlour - probably where she got dressed for her wedding - with elan.

The video has got more than 4,700 views. While some netizens praised her fitness, others asked why she was doing push-ups in her wedding attire. Some also cracked jokes. While we often see brides dancing at their own weddings, this was quite unique as it's often difficult to even move around in the heavy wedding lehengas, forget push-ups!

Last year, another bride and groom made news when they did push-ups on stage to show off their love for fitness in Gurugram.

