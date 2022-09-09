WATCH: Man Shows Black Flag to Yogi Adityanath's convoy in UP's Jaunpur, arrested

A man was arrested on Friday for showing black flags to Uttar pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's convoy in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district. The man confronted CM Adityanath's convoy after the delegation's visit to district's Umanath Singh Medical College

It is being told that the youth who created the ruckus is associated with the Samajwadi Party. He named himself as Ashish Mulayam. He also raised slogans of 'Akhilesh Yadav Zindabad' while coming in front of the convoy. He said that he is a student leader.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister addressed a public gathering and said corruption was in the genes of the parties that ran the state before 2017 and warned the corrupt would meet the same fate as those involved in riots.

"The 'daam' (price) of every 'kaam' (work) was already fixed. The racket (operating during the previous governments) had made the entire system hollow, by acting like a weevil. The results of this were known to everyone, and people of UP had to pay the price for it," he alleged, referring to the previous governments.

Addressing a public gathering here at inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony for different projects, Adityanath said, "Corruption was in the genes of governments before 2017. Earlier, the government schemes were made to benefit one's own contractor and aides."

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) headed by Mayawati ruled Uttar Pradesh from 2007 to 2012. The Samajwadi Party (SP) ruled the state from 2012 to 2017.