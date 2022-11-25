Watch: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi perform 'aarti' at Narmada ghat in MP during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Khargone(MP): Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday offered prayers and performed 'aarti' at Narmada Ghat in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by her brother Rahul Gandhi for the second consecutive day on Friday during its MP leg. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra and their son Rehan were also seen matching steps with Rahul Gandhi on Friday. The yatra began in the morning from Kherda in the Khargone district. Madhya Pradesh Congress media department chairman K K Mishra said that Gandhi will reach Omkareshwar, one of the 12 jyotirlingas in the country, in the evening.

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi demanded an apology from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for using the term vanvasi (forest dweller) for Adivasis. The Congress MP said vanvasi is a "derogatory" term to refer to Adivasis and asked the BJP to apologize to tribals for using the word to describe them.

Speaking after reaching tribal icon and freedom fighter Tantya Bheel's birthplace Baroda Ahir in Khandwa district's Pandhana tehsil, Gandhi alleged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology had helped the Britishers who hanged tribal revolutionaries like Tantya Bheel. Addressing a rally later here, Gandhi demanded that the BJP apologize with folded hands for disrespecting tribals by calling them "vanvasi".

The yatra entered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Madhya Pradesh on November 23 from Burhanpur district after completing its Maharashtra leg. It will cover 380 km in 12 days in the Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh before entering Rajasthan. A large number of tribals reside in this agricultural region.

(With PTI inputs)