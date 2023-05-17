WATCH: Tamil Nadu Woman Almost Run Over By Car During Chain-Snatching Attempt

New Delhi: A Tamil Nadu woman narrowly escaped from being run over by a car during a chain-snatching incident on Monday. The woman, a resident of the Beelamedu area of ​​Coimbatore, was on her morning walk when the incident -- which was caught on the CCTV -- took place.

In the video, the woman is seen walking on a street in the GV Residency area when a white car approaches her from behind. A person sitting on the front passenger seat is then seen taking his hand out of the window to snatch her necklace. She, however, grips her chain and was dragged for a few metres before falling down. The man then gives up and the car speeds away.

According to the Singhanallur police, the two persons involved in the incident -- Sakthivel and Abhishek -- have been arrested and the car has been confiscated.

"CCTV cameras were of great help in catching the culprits. The car that was caught had no number plate. We, however, traced it based on a sticker affixed to it," the Coimbatore Police Deputy Commissioner told the media.

He also said that one of them broke his hand while fleeing and was taken to the hospital for the treatment. The two were then produced before the Court and were lodged in the Coimbatore Central Jail.

He said that in the last two months, around 800 CCTV cameras have been installed in various areas and have led to the arrest of several criminals.