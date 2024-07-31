Wayanad Landslide Tragedy: Kerala CM Denies Early Warnings, Says 'No Time For Blame Game'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stated that no red alerts were issued for Wayanad prior to the devastating landslides. This response comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed in the Lok Sabha that timely warnings about heavy rainfall were provided to Kerala. CM Vijayan said that there is a need for unity and aid in the recovery efforts rather than engaging in a blame game.

Tragic Toll And Rescue Efforts

The landslides in the hilly areas near Meppadi, Wayanad, have resulted in significant loss and damage. At least 156 bodies have been recovered, and 200 people have sustained injuries. There are still 191 individuals reported missing. Rescue operations have successfully evacuated over 5,500 people from the affected areas. CM Vijayan mentioned that 45 camps have been established in Wayanad to rehabilitate more than 3,000 people.

Government And Military Involvement

Following the early warning issued by the Union government on July 23, nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed. The Kerala government has declared a two-day state mourning in honor of the victims. The army has also been actively involved, deploying 200 soldiers from the Defence Security Corps and a medical team to assist in rescue operations. Additionally, two helicopters from the Air Force Station in Sulur have been dispatched to support the efforts.