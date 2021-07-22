WBCHSE West Bengal HS result 2021: How to check Uccha Madhyamik results via SMS

New Delhi: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Thursday (July 22) announced the West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik class 12 results. The results have been published on the official websites of the board - wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage for this year is 97.69 per cent. The marks for Class 12 results have been calculated through an alternative evaluation method.

"More than 60% of the total number of students have secured 60% and above, first division, in the class 12 exam. A total of 86 students have clinched the top 10 spots," a Board chairman said. "Stream wise, in Arts the pass percentage is 97.39, in Science it is 99.28 and in Commerce it is 99.8," she said. This year 9013 students got more than 90%, she added.

As per the reports, over 10 lakh students had registered for the WBCHSE class 12 examinations and are eagerly waiting for the results.

Students can also get their results via SMS. To get WB results on a mobile phone, type WB12 <space> registration number and send the SMS to 56070, 5676750, or 56263.

Step 1: To check the West Bengal Class 12 result 2021, students can follow the steps mentioned below.

Step 2: Visit the official website, wbresults.nic.in 2021 HS result.

Step 3: Click on the "West Bengal 12th Result 2021" link.

Step 4: The login window will appear on the screen. Now, enter your roll number and registration number.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: 12th WBCHSE HS Result 2021 will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

The West Bengal government had earlier cancelled both Madhyamik (Class 10) and Uchchatar Madhyamik (Class 12) exams in view of COVID-19. Later, the two boards announced alternative assessment criteria for their students.

WBCHSE said for evaluating Class 12 students, the board will use a 40:60 formula where 40 per cent weightage will be given to the best of four subjects in Madhyamik exam held in 2019 and 60 per cent weightage to the annual Class 11 theory exam held in 2020 plus Class 12 practicals or projects, for Science and Arts.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has already announced Class 10 results.

